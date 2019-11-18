News
Man Accused Of Driving Stolen Truck Arrested At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Monday, November 18th 2019, 1:44 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said they took a man in custody after a pursuit Monday afternoon, November 18. The man was arrested at the Prescott Woods Apartments at 1300 E. 61st Street around 1:15 p.m., authorities said.
Officers tried to pull the man over near 91st and Mingo because they said he was driving a truck that had been reported stolen. They said the man threw a gun out of the vehicle at 96th and Riverside.
The owner of the truck showed up at the apartment complex. He told News On 6 the truck, which he used in his fencing business, was stolen three months ago. The suspect spray painted the truck gray to try to disguise it, he said.
