Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake-Stuffed Baked Apples
Angela Parris of WW joins us with a sweet dessert that incorporates some seasonal favorites.
Ingredients:
4 large, Honeycrisp apples, about 8 oz each
½ cup plain fat free Greek yogurt
3oz, softened low fat cream cheese
2 1⁄2 Tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
1⁄2 tsp pumpkin pie spice, plus more for garnish
1 large egg
4 Tbsp fat free whipped topping
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut off a ¼- to ½-inch slice from top of each apple. Scoop out apple flesh and core with a melon baller to leave a ¼-inch-thick shell. Discard core; reserve remaining apple flesh for another use. Arrange apples, cut side up, in an 8-inch square glass baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap; pierce once to vent. Microwave on High for 5 minutes. Carefully uncover dish.
2. Combine yogurt, cream cheese, maple syrup, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice in a medium bowl. Beat with an electric mixer at medium speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Add egg; beat until well blended, about 1 minute. Divide mixture evenly among microwaved apples in baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 350°F until filling is set, about 20 minutes. Cool slightly if serving warm, or cool to room temperature and then cover and refrigerate if serving chilled.
3. Just before serving, top each stuffed apple with 1 Tbsp whipped topping and dust lightly with pumpkin pie spice.
Serving size: 1 filled apple and 1 Tbsp whipped topping