2. Combine yogurt, cream cheese, maple syrup, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice in a medium bowl. Beat with an electric mixer at medium speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Add egg; beat until well blended, about 1 minute. Divide mixture evenly among microwaved apples in baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 350°F until filling is set, about 20 minutes. Cool slightly if serving warm, or cool to room temperature and then cover and refrigerate if serving chilled.