Man Accused Of Killing Tecumseh Police Officer Found Guilty On All Counts
A man accused of gunning down a Tecumseh police officer was found guilty of first-degree murder.
Byron Shepard shot officer Justin Terney during a 2017 traffic stop in Pottawatomie County.
Monday, Cleveland County DA Greg Mashburn said jurors reached their decision after deliberating for less than an hour.
They’ll now have to decide whether to sentence Shepard to death.
On the night of the traffic stop in March 2017, Shepard claimed the life of young Officer Terney.
Shepard gave Terney a fake name and ran when it became apparent he had a warrant out for his arrest.
After tasing him failed, Terney and Shepard shot at each other.
“You don’t shoot someone twice within six inches of both shots, it wasn’t just a random placement,” said DA Mashburn.
Jurors watched dashcam video while also listening to testimony from his fellow officers.
“I think they are getting a deeper understanding of what took place that night,” said Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney.
Prosecutors said Shepard made his intentions clear when pulled out a gun and fired, and jurors agreed.
“When you point a loaded weapon at someone and pull the trigger, you intend to take a life and that’s what happened here,” said DA Mashburn.
And while Terney's family is satisfied with the outcome, jurors will return Tuesday and decide whether to spare Shepard's life.
“I want to see justice done. He took a 22-year-old patrolman’s life, and I just hope the jurors give him everything he has coming,” said Chief Kidney.