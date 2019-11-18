News
Tulsa Police Searching For Suspects In Attempted Car Theft
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police need help to identify two people.
Investigators say a man and woman walked up to a house near 11th and Harvard and knocked on the door just minutes after the homeowner left.
Police say the woman told the man to "Go do it and to Pay attention"
Officers say the man walks to the 1975 Ford F-250 and tries to "hot wire" the car for about 10 minutes while the woman acts as a lookout.
Police say the man was spooked by a neighbor. If you know who these two people call, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.