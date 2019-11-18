News
Former Tulsa Reserve Deputy Passes Away
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A retired Tulsa County reserve deputy died over the weekend.
Jim Hardin was a reserve deputy and member of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force.
He died Saturday after a battle with cancer. The Sheriff's Office says Jim was dedicated to bringing justice to the family members of unsolved homicide cases.
Just a few months before he died, he announced his dying wish was to raffle off his car and donate $5,500 from that raffle to Cold Case Task Force members.