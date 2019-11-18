News
Jenks Public Schools Receives $100K Donation For STEM Learning Initiative
Monday, November 18th 2019, 5:19 PM CST
JENKS, Oklahoma - Jenks Public Schools receive a huge grant to help fund its new STEM Learning Funding Initiative.
The Mary K Chapman Foundation gifted $100,000 to the district. The $1.7-million initiative will build STEM labs at six schools across the district.
The money will also help pay for facilitators at each lab for two years. The district says these new labs will help nearly 6,000 students.