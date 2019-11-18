United Airlines Rolls Out New Airplane To Serve Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa International is one of the first airports in the world to offer flights on a brand-new United Airlines jet. The airline is making bold moves they hope will attract customers.
The plane isn't the biggest jet you'll see on the tarmac, but the new CRJ 550 boasts amenities United Airlines hopes will excite travelers.
Many planes these days seem to have more seats with less legroom, but it's exactly the opposite on the new United Airlines jet. Senior Vice President Sarah Murphy believes it's an industry-leading move customers will enjoy.
"We're leading the way. We're actually taking seats off of an aircraft which is almost unheard of in the airline industry these days," Murphy said.
The plane has ten seats in first class, twenty in the economy, and another twenty in economy plus. But improved seating isn't the only new perk. Because there are only fifty seats in a plane that would normally have seventy-five, travelers will enjoy more space for carry-ons so you can say goodbye to checking bags.
"This aircraft is really incredible because, unlike most fifty-seat aircraft, you're able to get all of your bags on board, there's no gate checking," said Murphy.
Director of Sales Nick Depner says travelers are looking for a more premium and comfortable flying experience, that's why he's most excited about another amenity.
"We also have our first-class self-serve snack bar which we're extremely proud of. This is a level of comfort and product that you only find on an international wide-bodied aircraft and we're bringing it here to Tulsa on our new CRJ 550," said Depner.
Tulsa International is one of the first airports to offer flights on this brand new plane.
"A market like Tulsa is really important to us and we want to make sure for some of these smaller communities that still are very business-centric that we provide the best product out there," said Murphy.
Flights started about two weeks ago between Tulsa and Chicago, with United hoping to add more locations soon.