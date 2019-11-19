A Burger King spokesperson said, "We do not comment on pending litigation."

Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International, has said the Impossible Whopper has been a "huge hit" and has helped the fast food chain attract new types of customers. In September, Burger King posted $457 million in revenue for its third quarter, a near 10% jump from the same period in the previous year.

RBI CEO José Cil also said that the Impossible Whopper drove 5% of comparable sales for Burger King last quarter, the brand's strongest jump since 2015.