Despite that stance, airports in San Antonio and Buffalo tried to ban Chick-fil-A from operating in their facilities, an effort that in the former case led to the passage of the so-called "save Chick-fil-A" bill in Texas to block the airport move.

Last year, Rider University in New Jersey removed Chick-fil-A from the menu of restaurant possibilities for its campus, "based on the company's record widely perceived to be in opposition to the LGBTQ+ community," school officials said at the time.

But the chain's popularity among some conservative Christians was also on display last year when then-EPA head Scott Pruitt explained why he had looked into having his wife own a Chick-fil-A franchise. "I love, she loves, we love Chick-fil-A as a franchise of faith," Pruitt told a reporter.