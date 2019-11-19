UPDATE: Tulsa Police In Standoff With Homicide Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - Homicide detectives are investigating after police found a body at the Avondale Apartments near 71st and Riverside.
Officers are engaged in a standoff with a suspect at an apartment complex near 51st and Lewis. Sgt. Brandon Watkins, Tulsa homicide detective, is on scene at the complex where it's believed the homicide suspect has taken cover.
Family members of the man who was found dead have arrived at the standoff scene Tuesday morning.
Police said they responded to a welfare check and found a man dead in an apartment around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Officers said they found the man dead in an apartment, and evidence points to him being the victim of a robbery.
One person was taken into custody at the apartment complex.
If you know anything that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.