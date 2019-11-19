TULSA, Oklahoma - Homicide detectives are investigating after police found a body at the Avondale Apartments near 71st and Riverside.

Police said they responded to a welfare check and found a man dead in an apartment around 9:30 p.m. Monday night. 

Officers said they found the man dead in an apartment and evidence points to him being the victim of a robbery. 

Detectives are working to find the man's family and are following leads on a suspect. 

If you know anything that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.