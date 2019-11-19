News
Man Found Dead In Tulsa Apartment After Welfare Check, Police Say
Tuesday, November 19th 2019, 4:20 AM CST

TULSA, Oklahoma - Homicide detectives are investigating after police found a body at the Avondale Apartments near 71st and Riverside.
Police said they responded to a welfare check and found a man dead in an apartment around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
Officers said they found the man dead in an apartment and evidence points to him being the victim of a robbery.
Detectives are working to find the man's family and are following leads on a suspect.
If you know anything that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.