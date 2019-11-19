Owasso Developing Plan To Expand & Possibly Build New Parks
OWASSO, Oklahoma - The City of Owasso is working on a plan to expand its parks and possibly build new ones.
The city said with so many people moving further out, they want to make sure everyone still has access to parks.
There's also a lot of parks that have been around for a long time, and the recreation department said it wants to update those areas.
Now, the department said it would like residents to chime-in and share what they'd like to see in those parks.
You can fill out a Parks and Recreation survey on Owasso's website or comment on the Recreation and Culture department's Facebook page, and they'll use the input to figure out the best plan moving forward.
The Recreation and Culture director, Larry Langford, said "knowing that we have limited funding and resources, we want to make sure we're doing what's right and are good stewards of making sure we're meeting the needs."
?The recreation director said they plan to have a list of priorities by the middle of next year, then host town hall meetings by the end of next year.