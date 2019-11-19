News
Bixby, Broken Arrow Police Searching For Possible Suspects After Chase
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Bixby and Broken Arrow Police are searching for at least three people accused of leading officers on a chase after a robbery.
Bixby Police said they were called to a home invasion Monday afternoon where three people led officers on a chase into Broken Arrow.
Officers lost sight of the suspects' car, but later got a tip they had hidden in a garage near 91st and Garnett.
Police said the three people got away before officers got there.
Investigators say they know who did it, and they plan to serve arrest warrants on them.