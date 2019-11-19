News
Mötley Crüe Is Back Together, Announces Tour
Tuesday, November 19th 2019, 6:11 AM CST
Updated:
After nearly six years since their last performance, Mötley Crüe said they will be getting back together and heading out on tour.
The band announced on Monday that the decision was made after interest in the band ramped up following Netflix's biopic on them.
The band said a new generation of "crueheads" has catapulted its music back onto the worldwide charts with a 350 percent increase in streams in the six months following the biopic's release.
The Rolling Stone reported that the band will team up with Poison and Def Leppard for a stadium tour; however, no dates have been released.