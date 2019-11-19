News
Part Of 116th Street North Closed Due To Railroad Project
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Part of 116th Street North near Garnett will shut down for the majority of this week due to a railroad project.
The city said the railroad is doing work on its crossing ahead of a future widening project on 116th Street North.
Drivers can use 106th Street North or 126th Street North to get around the closure for the next few days.
Neighbors should still be able to access the neighborhood north of 116th.
The city said work should be finished by Saturday.