Clarehouse Holds Open House After Renovations, Reopening
TULSA, Oklahoma - Clarehouse is welcoming the community to their newly reopened hospice facility.
Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. staff, board members, and volunteers will be on hand, and tours of Clarehouse and its campus will be available.
Clarehouse was forced to evacuate its guests and employees back in August after raw sewage ran through part of the facility.
The City of Tulsa told News On 6 that rags caused a blockage in the sewer line. That blockage was eventually removed.
While crews worked to clean up the facility, guests were moved to area hospitals or other hospice facilities.
After months of renovation, Clarehouse welcomed its guests back on November 4th.
And on Tuesday, November 19, the facility is opening its doors to the community to see the home.
The nonprofit hospice provides free 24-hour care for people during their final days or weeks.