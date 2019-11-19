1 Dead, Nearly 1 Dozen Missing After South Korea Boat Fire
South Korea's Coast Guard said nearly a dozen people are missing, and one fisherman is dead after a boat caught fire in South Korea's southern waters.
Coast Guard officials said rescue workers are deploying boats, helicopters, and a patrol plane in search for any survivors.
South Korea's Coast Guard said it received word of the fire around 7 a.m.
Officials said a coast guard helicopter found the boat about an hour after the call, and the upper side had been badly burned.
The fishing boat departed from the mainland port on November 8th to catch hairtail and had planned to return to the port on Monday.
Rescue workers said they found one of the fishermen unconscious about 5 miles south of the boat and airlifted him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Now, investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.