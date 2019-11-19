House Kicks Off Second Week Of Open Hearing In Impeachment Probe
What to know about Tuesday's impeachment hearings
- The second week of the House impeachment hearings gets underway at 9 a.m., with testimony from four witnesses Tuesday.
- The first hearing will feature testimony from Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official who heard the president's July 25 call with the Ukrainian president.
- Two other officials -- Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison -- will testify in the afternoon.
The House Intelligence Committee will hear testimony from four witnesses on Tuesday as the second week of public impeachment hearings gets underway.
The first two witnesses -- Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams -- will testify Tuesday morning on Capitol Hill. Williams is an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Vindman is an expert on Ukraine on the National Security Council who reported concerns about President Trump's July call with the leader of Ukraine.
In the afternoon, the committee will hear testimony from Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison. Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, was heavily involved in the campaign to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations into Mr. Trump's political rivals. Morrison told lawmakers in earlier closed-door testimony that he was concerned that details of the president's July call would become public, but didn't think "anything illegal was discussed" in the conversation.
The first round of hearings is set to get underway at 9 a.m. ET, with the afternoon session expected to begin around 3 p.m., depending on the timing of votes on the House floor.
?Vindman and Williams arrive on Capitol Hill
8:32 a.m.: Vindman arrived, in uniform, on Capitol Hill roughly half an hour before his scheduled testimony. Williams arrived shortly behind him. -- Kathryn Watson
?How Tuesday's hearings will play out
8:00 a.m.: Tuesday's proceedings will follow the same format as the previous two, and adhere to the rules adopted by the full House several weeks ago.
At the beginning of each hearing, Chairman Adam Schiff and Ranking Member Devin Nunes will deliver opening statements. The witnesses will then be sworn in and allowed to read a statement of her own.
Schiff and Nunes will then each control a period of 45 minutes, when they can ask questions or delegate to staff members to do so. Last week, Schiff turned to Daniel Goldman, senior adviser and director of investigations on the committee, to ask question the witnesses. Nunes designated Steve Castor, the general counsel for the Republican minority on the House Oversight Committee.
After that, the hearing will move to questioning from individual members, alternating periods of five minutes between both parties. Schiff can add additional rounds at his discretion.
Witnesses can also request breaks in questioning if needed. -- Stefan Becket
Who is Tim Morrison?
7:15 a.m.: Tim Morrison is the NSC's outgoing senior director of European and Russian affairs and a deputy assistant to the president. He was also on the July 25 call between Mr. Trump and Ukraine's president.
So far, only his opening statement from his closed-door testimony has been released.
Although the July 25 phone call concerned him, he did not think "anything illegal was discussed."
He did, however, corroborate the central allegation that Sondland told a high-ranking Ukrainian official that the release of military aid was contingent on an investigation into the Bidens. But he had a different recollection than Taylor about two details: who was asked to announce the investigation and where a conversation about it happened. -- Caroline Cournoyer
Who is Kurt Volker?
6:30 a.m.: Kurt Volker, the former special representative to Ukraine, is one of the central players in the events surrounding alleged efforts to use military aid as leverage against the Ukrainian government.
He largely defended the president's actions in his closed-door testimony. He said the Ukrainians "never communicated a belief [to him] that there was a quid pro quo" and that he doesn't think they were immediately aware of the suspended aid "so there was no leverage implied."
But Volker's text messages do reveal that Ukrainian officials pushed hard for a meeting at the White House between Mr. Trump and Zelensky. On July 25, the day of the now-infamous call, Volker implied in a text that Zelensky's White House visit was conditioned upon whether he investigated the 2016 election.
"Heard from white house - assuming president Z convinces trump he will investigate / 'get to the bottom of what happened' in 2016 we will nail down date for visit to Washington," he wrote.
Mr. Trump and his allies claim that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, even though the U.S. intelligence community has concluded it was Russia. The national security officials who already testified, including George Kent, said there is "no factual basis" for the Ukraine claim.
Volker said he resigned because he "could see this coming," alluding to the impeachment inquiry, and wanted to "provide testimony ... with as much candor and integrity as I possibly could." -- Caroline Cournoyer
Who is Alexander Vindman?
5:45 a.m.: Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman will be the first witness to testify who was on the line for Mr. Trump's July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, which prompted the initial whistleblower complaint. A Defense Department employee, he is currently the director for European affairs on the National Security Council (NSC).
He was so alarmed by the July 25 call that he reported his concerns to the top lawyer in the NSC, according to closed-door testimony he gave last month. He told lawmakers he "did not think it was proper" for the president to insist that Zelensky investigate Joe and Hunter Biden because "it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play, which would ... undermine U.S. national security." Joe Biden is one of the leading contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Vindman also said the official summary of the call was missing portions of what Mr. Trump said about the Bidens.
Vindman also testified about a pivotal meeting he attended on July 10 with Ukrainian officials at the White House, in which Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, pressed them to investigate the Bidens "in order to secure the meeting with the president." Vindman said "the request to investigate the Bidens and his son had nothing to do with national security" and wouldn't be pursued by the NSC.
The national security adviser at the time, John Bolton, was so mad that he cut the meeting short.
-- Caroline Cournoyer
Who is Jennifer Williams?
Jennifer Williams is Vice President Mike Pence's special adviser on Europe and Russia. She was also on the July 25 call, and testified to the House behind closed doors on November 7.
According to the transcript, Williams testified that Pence never discussed opening any investigations with Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine. Pence and Zelensky met on September 1.
"I would say that, as I've spoken about earlier, that I did find a couple of the references in the President's July 25th call unusual, and more of a political nature, and that is not something that the vice president has ever raised with the Ukrainians," Williams said.
