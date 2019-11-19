News
OHP Investigates Fatal Crash Near Coweta
Tuesday, November 19th 2019, 10:37 AM CST
Updated:
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning between Coweta and Haskell. Authorities said the wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. on East 191st Street near 253rd East Avenue, a few miles southwest of Coweta.
One person was killed.
A trooper said the driver of a 2011 Toyota Corolla was eastbound on 191st Street when they ran off the roadway to the right. The male driver, whose name has not been released, then came back on the roadway before hitting a tree on the left side of the road. The car caught fire, OHP said.
The OHP collision report states the name of the driver, his condition and the cause of the crash remain under investigation.