News
BOK Center Receives 8th Arena Of The Year Nomination
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's BOK Center was just nominated for Arena of the Year by Pollstar Magazine.
This is the 8th time they've been nominated in the arena's 11-year history. The BOK joins other notable arenas in California, New York, and Tennessee.
"Our incredible partnerships and friendships we have developed over the years with artists, agents, managers, and promoters are the heart of our success," said general manager Casey Sparks. "Additionally, this recognition would not happen without the incredible support of the best fans in the industry, our BOK Center staff, front of house staff, back of house staff and everyone in between."
The winner will be announced on February 6th.