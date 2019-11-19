News
EPA Grants Nearly $150K To Oklahoma To Prevent Asbestos Exposure In Schools
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The EPA is giving nearly $150,000 to the Oklahoma Department of Labor in an effort to make schools safer for students and teachers.
EPA’s grant of $148,699 fund programs to reduce asbestos exposure in schools. Doctors say asbestos can increase the risk of lung disease.
“Protecting children, especially where they learn, is one of the most important facets of EPA’s mission,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “The Oklahoma Department of Labor’s strong partnership will help reduce the threat of asbestos exposure for students, teachers, and school workers.”
The Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act requires schools to inspect for asbestos and come up with plans to prevent or reduce asbestos hazards.