An Uber driver has been charged with sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman he drove home earlier this month. Steven Floyd Whitesell was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree burglary and forcible sodomy.

He was arraigned in Tulsa County court Wednesday, Nov. 20. Whitesell pleaded not guilty and was appointed a public defender.

Police said Whitesell took a very intoxicated woman home and walked her into her house. He left her door unlocked then came back later that night to sexually assault her, officers said.

They said the woman's Ring doorbell video shows him re-entering the house a second time and staying for two hours before leaving around 6:30 a.m.