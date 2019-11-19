Bristow Man Raising Santa's Reindeer-In-Training
Santa Claus has staged a few reindeer replacements here in Oklahoma.
Nick Ledbetter of Bristow has been entrusted with the care and training of five reindeer. He says they are in training to be on Santa’s sleigh team.
“Santa needs a lot of help raising reindeer,” says Ledbetter
In the meantime, the reindeer do 70 to 75 special events every year beginning in early October right on through the holiday season. One of those events is coming up Saturday before the University of Tulsa football game. It’s a fundraiser for the TFI Family Connections group.
Come out meet Santa, and get a picture with Rose or Yukon, two of his reindeer.
Here are some interesting things about reindeer: a full-grown male weighs about 400 pounds. On a farm they live to be around 15 years old. Nick Ledbetter’s reindeer love to snack on animal crackers, and both males and females lose their antlers every year.
The fundraiser on Saturday is from 3:30 to 5:30 at Chapman Stadium. More information about the reindeer farm is available HERE