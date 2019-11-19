News
Mayes County Deputies Arrest Woman After Pursuit
Tuesday, November 19th 2019, 4:04 PM CST
Updated:
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Mayes County Deputies arrested a woman involved in what investigators called a dangerous chase. The Sheriff's Office says deputies tried to stop the driver of a truck last month, but they refused to pull over and led deputies on a chase all over Mayes County.
After authorities deployed stop sticks twice, the truck stopped and a man and woman ran into the woods.
Deputies caught Jimmie Beth Falling but are still looking for Leonard Richardson Jr. If you know where is is, call Mayes County Sheriff's Office at 918-825-3535.