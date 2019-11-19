Neighbors said unfortunately, the vandalism is a common sight.



“We gotta enjoy this park too, but when they tear it up it’s all bad for everybody,” said Mickell Adams who lives in the area.



Someone posted about the damage on social media, and an alert citizen called the City.



“I was concerned where they had removed one of the planks from one of the benches, so you had pieces of kind of sharp metal sticking out there," said City of Tulsa Parks Director Anna America.



The City of Tulsa said the vandalism isn’t an isolated problem. They said it happens all around town.



“It's awfully frustrating that we've got to use taxpayer funding resources to go out and take care of these kinds of things," said America.



Neighbors like Mickell Adams said they’re frustrated too.



“That makes us not want to bring our kids here. And then we have to go all the way to another park further away," said Adams.



America said there is something you can do to help make sure your neighborhood park isn’t targeted by vandals.



"Call the police. Those are crimes when they come in there, or if they're dumping trash or other kinds of vandalism," said America.