Wagoner Co. Deputies Search For Duo Accused Of Stealing 75-Year-Old Man's Identity
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people suspected of stealing a 75-year-old man's identity and stealing hundreds from his bank account.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott believes more people could be at risk.
The sheriff released pictures of the man and the woman they're looking for, along with a picture of their truck
"We're looking for probably a 45 to 50-year-old white male, white female, driving an extended cab white GM product-type full-sized pickup," Elliott said.
Elliott said the couple shopped all around the Muskogee area, making off with a brand new 50-inch TV and a purse.
Elliott said the sticking point is the fact that the victim used checks instead of a debit or credit card.
"Checks have got your routing number on it, they've got your bank account number on it, and if those checks fall into the wrong hands, it's very easy for someone to just write that information down," Elliott said
Elliott said it's likely the couple is targeting elderly people, but anyone can be a victim. The couple is still out there looking for checks to steal and cash.
"I am pretty assured they're out there doing this again and want to get them stopped before they victimize someone else in our community," Elliott said.
The sheriff said he hopes the couple is smart enough to do the right thing and turn themselves in.
"We've got your picture, we're going to find you, somebody's going to dime you out, and we're going to arrest you," he said.
If you recognize either of the people in the pictures, call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at (918) 485-3124.