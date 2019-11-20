In the mid-2020s, NASA plans to launch its Europa Clipper mission to investigate the moon's habitability. The spacecraft will pass the moon several times to search for the three key ingredients for life.

Researchers believe Europa and Saturn's moon Enceladus are the best chances to find life beyond Earth within this solar system.

"We are on the cusp of exploring what may be the best place in our solar system to look for life beyond Earth," NASA said.