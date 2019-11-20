Wagoner Auto Shop Reopens After Fire Destroyed Original Location
A Wagoner auto shop is back up and running a couple of weeks after the original shop was destroyed in a large fire.
Jason Smith, who owns D&J's Auto Clinic said he figured it would be at least a couple of months before he would fix another car.
After the fire, the Wagoner community rallied around Smith, and he said a woman reached out and offered to let Smith rent her father's old shop.
Smith had to make a few small repairs before opening the new shop last week. He said he's glad to be back in business.
"I have people that care for me to be here and want me to be here; so, I have to show up every day. So, you know, it's just one of those deals where it pushed me. It pushed me to move a little faster." said Smith.
Smith said most of his tools were also destroyed in the fire, so a lot of people donated new tools for the shop to use.
