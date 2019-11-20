2 Men In Custody After Tulsa Police Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said two men led them on a chase a car chase near downtown and then bailed from the car.
Officers said they ended up having to use their police helicopter to help find the men and arrest them.
Police said they tried to make a traffic stop on an SUV around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning near MLK and the Gilcrease Expressway.
The driver of the car took off, and police chased it for more than ten minutes outside of downtown.
Officers said the driver stopped near Zion and Garrison, and two men jumped out and took off.
The police helicopter helped keep track of the men and direct officers toward them to arrest them.
Police said they ran the plates on the car, and it was from out of town.
Right now, they are still trying to figure out if the car is stolen or not.