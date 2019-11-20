PG&E To Shut Off Power In Northern & Central California Again
Pacific Gas and Electric will, once again, shut off power to large areas of Northern and Central California because of fire danger.
Officials said the planned blackouts could affect about 375,000 people and could last into Thursday.
The outages are happening in parts of 18 counties-- from north of Sacramento to the northern San Francisco Bay area-- to wine country and the Sirerra Nevada foothills.
This is the latest in a series of mass outages due to weather conditions in the past two months, including one that affected more than 2 million people.
PG&E said its worried that wind gusts might blow debris into its power lines, which could spark even more wildfires.
The company said the lack of rain is keeping the fire threat very real in many areas. But, Officials said the weather should be better by Thursday morning, which would allow PG&E to begin restoring power.