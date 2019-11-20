News
Man Arrested On Arson Complaint After Guthrie Wildfire
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma man is in jail accused of sparking a wildfire that damaged property near Guthrie.
Thursday morning, the suspect is facing an arson charge after firefighters said the man lit a fire that ended up putting homes, buildings, and cattle in danger.
Investigators said Michael Hemby Jr. was burning something in a barrel, and the fire got out Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters said the flames destroyed a car, several hay bales, a fence, and a water line.
They said the fire burned at least 25 acres west of I-35 near Industrial Road.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD was overhead, and firefighters fought the flames and eventually put the fire out.
Police said officers took Hemby into custody on a third-degree arson complaint.