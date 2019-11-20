Former Jenks Mayor Mike Tinker Has Passed Away
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Sand Springs Assistant City Manager, and the former Jenks Mayor, has passed away.
The Sand Springs Police Department's Facebook page says Mike Tinker "waged a courageous battle with cancer, and inspired many with his effort in spite of his illness."
Tinker worked as the Assistant City Manager in Sand Springs for the past year. Before that, Tinker spent a portion of his life making Jenks a better place where he served as Mayor, Vice Mayor, City Councilor, and later as City Manager.
Jenks' current mayor said "Whatever it is you love about Jenks, chances are Mike played a role in bringing it about."
The Jenks City Manager said one of Tinker's most notable contributions was that he had major involvement in the development of the Oklahoma Aquarium.
Tinker's funeral service is set for 2 p.m. Monday, November 25th at Saint Bernard Catholic Church in Tulsa.