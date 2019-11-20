Tulsa Homicide Suspect To Appear In Court Wednesday
TULSA, Oklahoma - One of the two suspects in Tulsa's latest murder is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday nearly 24 hours after Tulsa Police say they were arrested following an hour-long standoff.
Jail records show William Wright will appear in court sometime Wednesday and the other suspect Teyon Brooks will appear next week. Wright is being held without bond right now on a first-degree murder complaint in connection with Princeton Porter's death.
Police say they found Porter dead in his apartment near 71st and Riverside Monday night. Then on Tuesday officers found Wright and Brooks in Porter's car. Detectives say they believe the pair robbed and killed Porter. Officers followed the two men in Porter's car to an apartment complex near 51st and Lewis where the two barricaded themselves inside an apartment. The two men were arrested after a brief standoff.
Brooks was booked into jail on an accessory to murder complaint.