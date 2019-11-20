News
U.S. Marshals Arrest Man Accused Of Threatening Someone With A Hatchet
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A U.S. Marshals task force has arrested a man wanted for leading Mayes County deputies on a chase and threatening someone with a hatchet back in October.
Leonard Ray Richardson Jr. was arrested in Tulsa near 4th St and Lakewood Ave on Wednesday. Investigators say he threatened a witness who saw him as he ran away from the end of a chase with deputies.
