OHP Trooper Cleared In Fatal Tulsa Shooting
Wednesday, November 20th 2019, 2:31 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has cleared an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper who shot and killed a suspect after a pursuit in Tulsa in June.
Trooper Brian Costanza was part of the U.S. Marshals Northern Violent Crimes Task Force assigned to arrest William Martin June 27, 2019. Authorities said Martin fled from the arrest, and they pursued his vehicle.
He stopped in a neighborhood near Interstate 244 and Yale, and law enforcement said he tried to run over Costanza.
An autopsy showed Martin had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the shooting.