More People Taking Part In Tulsa County Community Service Program
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County Court Services said they saw more people who participated in the Community Service Program this year. Director of Tulsa County Court Services Sherri Carrier said from January 1, 2019, through October 31, 2019, there were 8,188 workers in the program.
She said that’s an increase compared to 6,978 from last year during the same months.
"We appreciate the fact that it’s up, and we utilize that service," Carrier said.
"We obviously want to enhance the community, so that’s what we’re attempting to do. It’s really in lieu of incarceration which is a benefit to the tax payer for not housing these individuals."
Carrier said she doesn’t know why there has been an increase, but she said everyone in the program benefits.
"Some of these people learn a trade that they may not have had before doing community service. So they're able to get jobs when they're finished," she said.
"That is a true benefit to the community," said Carrier.