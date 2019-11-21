Uber drivers also have been victims of attacks. In both Brazil and Mexico, the company allows riders to pay with cash, which increases the risk of incidents. In Brazil, drivers have been robbed and have suffered violent and even fatal attacks while using the Uber platform, the company said in a federal filing.

Uber told CBS This Morning in September that drivers accused of sexual misconduct are immediately removed from the platform, but did not disclose how often the company receives such reports. Uber plans to release a safety report this year that provides data on sexual assaults and other safety-related incidents.