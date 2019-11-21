News
Route 66 Marathon Road Closures To Impact Drivers
TULSA, Oklahoma - Starting Thursday, downtown Tulsa drivers can expect street closures ahead of this weekend's Route 66 Marathon.
There will be a lot of traffic changes over the next four days, and the first set of closures begin at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Here's a map showing you what streets will shut down:
The city said the streets directly neighboring the Guthrie Green will close Thursday morning, and that includes Cameron, Boston and Reconciliation Way.
Those streets will reopen at 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.
Starting Friday at 9 a.m., Detroit--which is usually a one-way street heading north--will become two-way traffic from the IDL to Archer. That will last through 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.