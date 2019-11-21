News
Woman Taken To The Hospital After Tulsa Duplex Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Fire crews are trying to figure out what caused an overnight duplex fire that sent a woman to the hospital.
This happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night near 14th Street and Garnett.
Firefighters said that when they arrived they found a woman who lives at the duplex unconscious in the back yard.
Crews said the woman had breathing issues from the smoke, so EMSA took her to the hospital.
Crews said the south side of the duplex had quite a bit of fire damage and the rest had smoke damage.
Officials said that they believe the structure is a total loss.
Crews said the other person who lives at the duplex was not home at the time of the fire.