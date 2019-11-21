Employee Holds Suspected Tulsa Burglar At Gunpoint
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested Timothy Green,38, who they said broke into a manufacturing warehouse near I-244 and Utica.
This happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived, an employee had one of the burglars at gunpoint.
Police said two men broke into this warehouse through a hole, and they were trying to steal power tools and copper.
Officers said the men cut the wires to most of the security cameras, but because the audio was still working, an employee heard it and rushed over to confront them.
According to police, That's when the employee called police and held the burglar at gunpoint until police showed up.
Officers said they are thankful no one was hurt.
Police said the second person got away, and they are searching for that person.