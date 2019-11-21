News
Tulsa Man Found Guilty Of Attempting To Coerce Child
TULSA, Oklahoma - A federal jury in Tulsa has found an illegal immigrant guilty of trying to coerce an 11 -year-old girl to have sex with him.
Investigators said Agustin Regalado had molested the same girl 2 years ago, and then contacted her on social media.
The girl's mother saw the Facebook message and pretended to be her daughter; she then reported Regalado to police.
Prosecutors said Regalado sent explicit photos.
Tulsa's Cyber Crimes Detectives took over the girl's account and arrested Regalado when he showed up thinking he was going to meet her in person.
He will be sentenced in February.