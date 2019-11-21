News
Jenks Prepares For Christmas, Holding 'Lights On' Event
JENKS, Oklahoma - Christmas is a little more than a month away, but the City of Jenks is celebrating early.
The 'Lights On' event takes place downtown from First Street to Third Street.
There's quite a bit to do: carriage rides, live music, food trucks, and Santa is even going to make an appearance.
You'll even see a familiar face there, as News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer is hosting.
Travis will lead the countdown to the ceremonial turning on of the Main Street lights.
The fun starts at 5 p.m. Thursday evening.