Prince Andrew, Duke Of York To 'Step Back' From Public Duties
Prince Andrew, Duke of York announced that he will be stepping back from public duties for the "foreseeable future."
The news came just 72 hours after an interview aired about Prince Andrew's years-long relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Within hours, Prince Andrew was criticized for his performance calling him "arrogant" and "lacking in sympathy."
Virginia Roberts Guiffre, who was photographed with the prince when she was just 17-years-old, said she was forced to have sex with the Prince at least three times-- while still underage-- all at properties owned by Epstein.
The Prince denied the claims and, in the interview, said he did not remember that picture ever being taken.
As for the announcement, it means Prince Andrew will not be carrying out public engagements; however, he will still attend Royal Family events.