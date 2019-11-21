"Then Sharon assumed that you burned them all in the backyard or something, that you can never listen to the original again," Teigen chimed in.



Clarkson continued: "We like the original, but we noticed that a lot of people didn't. So we were like, 'Let's just give them another option.' And apparently, we killed Christmas."



While Clarkson respects the original song, she and Teigen couldn't help but joke over its "date rapey" lyrics. "The original doesn't even offend me," she noted. "I was like, 'Cool, we'll do another version.'"



"Exactly. Like, I'm not offendable. Like, I hear it all. It's hard to offend me. I wasn't mad about the song. I don't care what you guys do, but to be like, 'I hate this now.' Oh my god, get over it," Teigen agreed. "Go off, Sharon!"



"I love Sharon!" Clarkson declared. "Here's the thing, she actually said, and she means it, she loves y'all. That's why I thought it was so weird. She took it so personal. I just thought it was weird. But here's the thing. I actually love her. I do. She came on here, and I was like, 'I love her. I think she's so funny.' But then I was like, 'We didn't kill Christmas.'"



"You're nicer than me, man," Teigen said, rolling her eyes.



"Well, because I'm trying to understand it. There are so many issues in the world right now," Clarkson reasoned.