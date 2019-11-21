News
'Aircraft Mishap' Reported At Vance AFB, Injuries Reported
Thursday, November 21st 2019, 10:37 AM CST
Updated:
An "aircraft mishap" was reported at Vance Air Force Base near Enid, according to the base.
The incident happened about 9:10 a.m. Thursday and it is an active scene, officials said.
Air Force officials said two Air Force T-38 Talons were involved in a mishap, and the aircraft were performing a routine training mission at the time of the accident.
There were two people aboard each aircraft, Air Force officials reported.
Injuries have been reported.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.