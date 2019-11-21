An "aircraft mishap" was reported at Vance Air Force Base near Enid, according to the base.

The incident happened about 9:10 a.m. Thursday and it is an active scene, officials said.

Air Force officials said two Air Force T-38 Talons were involved in a mishap, and the aircraft were performing a routine training mission at the time of the accident. 

There were two people aboard each aircraft, Air Force officials reported. 

Injuries have been reported.

