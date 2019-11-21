3 People In Custody After Suspicious Vehicle Stopped Near Jenks Freshman Academy
JENKS, Oklahoma - Jenks Police are investigating after campus police stopped a suspicious vehicle in the Freshman Academy parking lot Thursday morning. Three people are in custody.
Jenks Public Schools said the campus was never on lockdown, and students were not in danger.
"Law enforcement immediately controlled the scene and all individuals involved," the release states. "With the suspects in custody, the school day will continue as normal."
A Jenks Public Schools spokesperson said a call went out about the vehicle earlier in the day, so campus police were watching out for it. They found it between the Freshman Academy and High School just before noon.
The three people inside were arrested. No names have been released as yet.
