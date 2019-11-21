Thieves Loot Dozens Of Units At Tulsa Storage Unit
TULSA, Oklahoma - Thieves ravaged a midtown Tulsa storage unit at 22nd and Sheridan. Personal items are scattered throughout the parking lot of Quality Storage after dozens of units were broken into - apparently over several days.
Fences are torn down and cut, and dozens of storage units at Quality Storage have been looted. It appears the thieves dragged items out of the storage units, taking anything valuable and leaving the rest.
Items like photos, books, paperwork and furniture are now left out in the rain.
A Tulsa city councilor had reports of homeless people burglarizing the units. That councilor drove by Thursday morning and saw people going through the items and stopped.
The city councilor said people scattered, and one man was hit by a car while running away.
He's expected to be OK.
The owners of Quality Storage live out of state. The manager said they plan to increase security, but he was upset that police don't patrol the area more closely. He was also upset with lawmakers, saying there is little punishment for property crimes now that some have been reduced to misdemeanors.
The manager said he's been running people out of the business nightly, but he can't keep up with it. The car wash was also damaged, and the manager said their security cameras were damaged or taken.
It appears people have been living in the units as well, tapping into electricity.
The City has given the property owners 10 days to clean up the mess.
If you have a storage unit at Quality Storage, it has likely been broken into.