News
Tulsa Police Video Shows 2 Men Arrested After Pursuit
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police released body camera video of when they arrested two men in a stolen vehicle. Officers spotted someone driving the GMC Yukon last month near Admiral and Yale.
They said the stolen vehicle had a flat tire.
When an officer caught up to the Yukon, the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase. The driver crashed into a fence.
Officers said the vehicle had been stolen during a car jacking. Police arrested Anthony Martinez and Isaiah Soto.