Well-Known Tulsan Emeka Nnaka Gets New Home After Losing Apartment To Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - A well-known Tulsa man whose apartment was lost to fire now has a new home. Emeka Nnaka is an advocate for people with physical challenges.
He's best known for appearing on the Ellen Show.
Emeka suffered a spinal cord injury while playing football almost five years ago. He also recently lost his apartment to a fire.
Tulsa's Habitat for Humanity partnered with other community organizations to build him a home. He says this is the first time he's lived in a space designed specifically for him.
"I'll be able to get up out of bed, go to the shower, go to the bathroom - just the accessibility, the independence back is everything," he said.
Emeka said he can't wait to have family and friends over to his new home.