Broken Arrow Celebrates The District's 16th Elementary School
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow celebrated the district's 16th elementary school. The district held a topping-out ceremony Thursday, November 21.
Drone video shows construction crews raise the final steel beam for the building that completed the school's framing. The new school is being built near the Broken Arrow Events Park at 101st and the Creek Turnpike.
A bond package approved by voters in 2015 is paying for the construction. The district hasn't picked a name for the new school yet.